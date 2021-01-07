Zap Price Tops $0.13 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market cap of $30.06 million and approximately $794,125.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00282060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.43 or 0.02734361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012496 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

