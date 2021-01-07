Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 48.8% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 55.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Zap has a total market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00317388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.47 or 0.02848952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.