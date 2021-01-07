ZB Token (ZB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.58 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $129.70 million and $18.58 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.05 or 0.02673449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.