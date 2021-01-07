ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. In the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00110090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00445570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00239075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00053471 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

