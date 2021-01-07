ZBG Token (ZT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.02 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00300134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.53 or 0.02742397 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012779 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

