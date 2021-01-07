ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.67 million and $28,701.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

