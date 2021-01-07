Zcoin Price Tops $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.