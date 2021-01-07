ZCore Price Reaches $0.0638 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. ZCore has a total market cap of $540,127.50 and $1,655.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

