Zealium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $18,164.06 and approximately $54.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006353 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,475 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,475 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

