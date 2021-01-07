Zebi Market Cap Tops $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00108231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00441108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00229768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051098 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

