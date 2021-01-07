Zebi Trading 58.8% Lower This Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00114404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00472048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00231974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055529 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Koinex, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.