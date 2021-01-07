Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $666,760.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00186553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00027638 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,633,475 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.