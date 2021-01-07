ZelCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1,051.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

