ZelCash (ZEL) Price Down 12% This Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

