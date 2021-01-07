Zen Protocol Price Up 71.9% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 71.9% against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $971,376.16 and approximately $433.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00310323 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00162588 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

