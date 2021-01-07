Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0896 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $851,221.03 and $83,208.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,503,636 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

