Zetacoin Price Up 38.7% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $159,631.59 and approximately $4,016.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,425.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.99 or 0.01186662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00182336 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001571 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,180,308 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

