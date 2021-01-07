Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0005

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $93,386.97 and approximately $4,363.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,512.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.77 or 0.01100352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,184,556 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

