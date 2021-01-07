Zeusshield Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,109.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $196,176.15 and $4,109.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00299909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.18 or 0.02744608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012739 BTC.

ZSC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

