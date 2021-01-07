ZeuxCoin Price Up 31% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $398,889.59 and $13,266.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00296031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.31 or 0.02752480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

