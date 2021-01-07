Zilla (ZLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,332.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $128,603.74 and approximately $32,332.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00286138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.60 or 0.02658350 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

