Zilliqa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240.78 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $901.83 million and $240.78 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00030750 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002853 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002749 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,110,341,937 coins and its circulating supply is 10,818,874,784 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

