Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Up 5.4%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.20 and last traded at $141.99. 3,177,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,677,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,531 shares of company stock valued at $71,448,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 314.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 190,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

