ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0059 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $6.70 million and $19,252.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00110080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00448542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00224380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00055713 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,347 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.