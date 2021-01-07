Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN) traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.85 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.85 ($0.78). 5,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.90. The stock has a market cap of £9.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

About Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

