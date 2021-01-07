ZINC (ZINC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $367.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $87,827.24 and approximately $367.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

