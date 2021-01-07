Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

ZION traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 103,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,443. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

