Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.12.

Shares of ZION traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 28,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $487,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 725,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

