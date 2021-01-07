Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 833,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 763,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several research firms recently commented on ZGNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zogenix by 47.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zogenix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

