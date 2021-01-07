ZPER Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, BitForex, Bit-Z and HitBTC. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00031891 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001334 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002684 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002539 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Coinsuper, Liquid, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.