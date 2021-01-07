ZPER (ZPR) Trading 206.9% Higher Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 206.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $976,871.10 and approximately $47.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00030917 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001391 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002847 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002722 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid, Bit-Z, BitForex, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

