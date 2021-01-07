ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and $62,759.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00112936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00462572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00227523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055995 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.