ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.53. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 3,456,605 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

