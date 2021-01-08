$0.03 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Infinera also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on INFN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. Infinera has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

