$0.07 EPS Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.14. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 132,604,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,941,398. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

