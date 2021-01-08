-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.16). RPC posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RES remained flat at $$3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 458,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,184. The stock has a market cap of $787.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. RPC has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.