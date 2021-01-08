$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.16. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,480. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,295,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

