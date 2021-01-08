-$0.16 EPS Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.10). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.20. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

