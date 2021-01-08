$0.18 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 3,445,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,552. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 206,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

