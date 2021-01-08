$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 229,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,671. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

