-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). PolarityTE reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.77 on Friday. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,546 shares of company stock valued at $47,657. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

