$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Avantor reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 243.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,610,457 shares of company stock valued at $909,731,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avantor by 1,202.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

