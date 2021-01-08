$0.42 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

WU traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,285,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

