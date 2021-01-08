-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.51). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $951,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

