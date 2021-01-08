-$0.51 EPS Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($19.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 233,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,907. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

