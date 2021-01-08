-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 272.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

