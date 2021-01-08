-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 272.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.84.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
