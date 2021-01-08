$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE SCI opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

