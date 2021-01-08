$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Eaton Vance reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EV shares. TheStreet lowered Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 26.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 77,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.85. 689,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,175. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

