0Chain Price Hits $0.47 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market cap of $22.88 million and $284,083.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

