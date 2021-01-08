0xcert Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,919.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.26 million and $67,919.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 87.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00278534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.17 or 0.02669561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011789 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.